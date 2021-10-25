Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, who was seriously injured in an accident this past weekend, has released a statement about the incident.

Huckleberry, an avid cyclist and the namesake of the county’s bike and hiking loop, was hit while riding his bike in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.

On Saturday, officials said Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

Huckleberry’s family said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but they did not give an update on his condition.

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning,” the family said in a release. “He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: helmet, gloves, colorful “Loop” jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride.

“But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department. We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in crash in downtown Tucson
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Fact Finders: Unemployment for the unvaccinated?
FACT FINDERS: Unemployment benefits for the unvaccinated?

Latest News

The Interfaith Community Services' Mobile Food Bank will be around Tucson starting in November.
Interfaith Community Services launching Mobile Food Bank
Sen. John McCain is discontinuing cancer treatment.
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
A moment of silence was held Sunday, Oct. 24, in Tucson for Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally...
Tucson vigil held for cinematographer killed in movie-set shooting