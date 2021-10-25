Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, who was seriously injured in an accident this past weekend , has released a statement about the incident.

Huckleberry, an avid cyclist and the namesake of the county’s bike and hiking loop , was hit while riding his bike in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.

On Saturday, officials said Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.

Huckleberry’s family said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but they did not give an update on his condition.

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning,” the family said in a release. “He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: helmet, gloves, colorful “Loop” jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride.

“But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department. We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.