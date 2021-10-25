FIRST ALERT FORECAST: big cool down moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will shift east today as a pacific storm drops down from the northwest. A cold front will sweep through late Monday into Tuesday increasing our winds, cloud cover and bringing a slight chance for light rain Tuesday morning. It moves out quickly on Tuesday, producing gusty winds out towards the east. Daytime highs will be more than 10 degrees cooler by Tuesday afternoon with overnight temperatures falling in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 10% morning rain chance. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.