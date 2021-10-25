Interfaith Community Services launching Mobile Food Bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting next week, Interfaith Community Services is expanding its food distribution efforts in order to reach more people.

The nonprofit said in a news release it plans to roll out its Mobile Food Bank on Nov. 1.

While ICS’s two permanent food banks help alleviate hardships for some families, the news release says, a lack of transportation is still a barrier for many who experience hunger in the community.

“The ICS Mobile Food Bank will be distributing food in identified neighborhoods of need so that hungry families don’t have to spend limited gas money or spend hours on the bus in order to receive emergency food.,” Tim Kromer, the ICS Director of Outreach and Partnerships, was quoted as saying. “The truck is custom built to distribute frozen meats and refrigerated items such as diary and produce. With new truck, ICS will be able to bring a full-fledged food bank experience directly to our clients in the areas where they live.”

The Mobile Food bank will be set up at numerous locations around Tucson from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. ICS expects it will feed between 50 and 60 families a say.

Items from the Mobile Food Bank count towards a persons monthly allotment of food, but ICS also offers free produce giveaways that allow families to take fresh produce to supplement their monthly food bank visits. The giveaways are also available for anyone in the community who may need a little extra any given month.

“ICS Mobile Food Bank and Produce Giveaways are great examples of how our community can come together to help people in need. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides much of the food and ICS Faith Community Partners host the space and provide volunteers. Through this collaboration, hungry families and individuals in our community are able to have a basic need met and receive a little hope along the way,” Kromer said.

The dates, times and locations for the Mobile Foodbank and Produce Giveaways will be regularly updated on the nonprofit’s social media pages and on its website .

ICS is always looking for volunteers, and anyone interested in doing so can contact Volunteer Engagement Manager Tori Carlson at 520-526-9308 or at tcarlson@icstucson.org .

