Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Interfaith Community Services launching Mobile Food Bank

The Interfaith Community Services' Mobile Food Bank will be around Tucson starting in November.
The Interfaith Community Services' Mobile Food Bank will be around Tucson starting in November.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting next week, Interfaith Community Services is expanding its food distribution efforts in order to reach more people.

The nonprofit said in a news release it plans to roll out its Mobile Food Bank on Nov. 1.

While ICS’s two permanent food banks help alleviate hardships for some families, the news release says, a lack of transportation is still a barrier for many who experience hunger in the community.

“The ICS Mobile Food Bank will be distributing food in identified neighborhoods of need so that hungry families don’t have to spend limited gas money or spend hours on the bus in order to receive emergency food.,” Tim Kromer, the ICS Director of Outreach and Partnerships, was quoted as saying. “The truck is custom built to distribute frozen meats and refrigerated items such as diary and produce. With new truck, ICS will be able to bring a full-fledged food bank experience directly to our clients in the areas where they live.”

The Mobile Food bank will be set up at numerous locations around Tucson from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. ICS expects it will feed between 50 and 60 families a say.

Items from the Mobile Food Bank count towards a persons monthly allotment of food, but ICS also offers free produce giveaways that allow families to take fresh produce to supplement their monthly food bank visits. The giveaways are also available for anyone in the community who may need a little extra any given month.

“ICS Mobile Food Bank and Produce Giveaways are great examples of how our community can come together to help people in need. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides much of the food and ICS Faith Community Partners host the space and provide volunteers. Through this collaboration, hungry families and individuals in our community are able to have a basic need met and receive a little hope along the way,” Kromer said.

The dates, times and locations for the Mobile Foodbank and Produce Giveaways will be regularly updated on the nonprofit’s social media pages and on its website.

ICS is always looking for volunteers, and anyone interested in doing so can contact Volunteer Engagement Manager Tori Carlson at 520-526-9308 or at tcarlson@icstucson.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in crash in downtown Tucson
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Fact Finders: Unemployment for the unvaccinated?
FACT FINDERS: Unemployment benefits for the unvaccinated?

Latest News

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
Sen. John McCain is discontinuing cancer treatment.
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
A moment of silence was held Sunday, Oct. 24, in Tucson for Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally...
Tucson vigil held for cinematographer killed in movie-set shooting