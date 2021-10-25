Advertise
Pima County offering all three types of COVID booster shots

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is now offering three types of COVID-19 boosters to certain residents, it announced on Monday, Oct. 25.

According to a news release from the county, the CDC approved the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters shortly after authorizing the Pfizer booster. And those who initially took one brand of the vaccine can take another brand for their booster, health officials say.

Those who have already gotten two doses of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago can get a booster if they fall under the following categories:

  • 65 years or older
  • 18 or older and live in long-term care settings
  • 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions
  • 18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings for COVID-19 exposure

For those who initially got the J&J vaccine and are over the age of 18 and vaccinated at least two months ago, boosters of any type are recommended.

Weekend and after-work hours are available at Pima County sites, including the Public Health Center on 3950 South Country Club Road and mobile clinics. The vaccine is free and no ID is required at these sites, but those seeking boosters should plan to bring a copy of their vaccination cards. To find a list of Pima County sites and their hours, click here.

