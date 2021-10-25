Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Red Lobster launches new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters...
The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.(Hand-out | Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Red Lobster is making it easier for you to enjoy its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits whenever the cravings hit.

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.

They are available exclusively in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

It’s as simple as putting them in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and brushing them with melted butter and the enclosed garlic herb seasoning.

The biscuits join the line-up of Red Lobster’s retail products including gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix varieties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in accident in downtown Tucson
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Fact Finders: Unemployment for the unvaccinated?
FACT FINDERS: Unemployment benefits for the unvaccinated?

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax
The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook makes online hate worse
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister