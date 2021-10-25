Grand Jury indicts Sahuarita man for allegedly illegally voting

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state has accused a Sahuarita man of illegally voting in the 2020 general election while he was an inmate at the Pima County Jail.

The state Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 25, that a state Grand Jury indicted 46-year-old Victor Manuel Aguirre, of Sahuarita, with one count of false registration and one count of illegal voting.

The indictment alleges that Aguirre falsely completed a voter registration form indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored. Aguirre, however, had previously been convicted of five felony offenses and allegedly had not had his rights restored since his most recent conviction in 2018.

Aguirre’s next court appearance is a pre-trial conference on Nov. 17.

