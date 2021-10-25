Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Tucson looks to create more shelter space as city faces housing crisis

Few affordable housing options
Few affordable housing options(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skyrocketing rent costs, record low vacancies and climbing home values have stacked up to create what’s being called a housing crisis in Tucson.

“Something has really got to be done,” said Judy Sanders, a 59-year-old Tucson woman currently experiencing homelessness.

The ability to find affordable housing, or at this point shelter space, has become a day-to-day for Sanders.

“The waiting list is ridiculous. It’s so long. How do you stay positive and keep thinking something is going to happen?” she said.

Last night she and her dogs slept in a friend’s garage.

“Before that we were on the streets out in the park which is difficult as well,” she said.

The city of Tucson has seen rent prices climb by 30 percent and home values are up nearly 50% since 2017, according to Housing and Community Development Director Liz Morales.

“This is a different kind of housing crisis than what we’ve seen in past events because this is effecting a broader segment of our community,” she said.

Morales said Section 8 housing has become harder to find and there’s no waitlist open for their housing programs.

“People are having to double up or stay with family and that’s the reality right now of people not being able to find affordable housing,” she said.

Tucson is in the process of purchasing two hotels to use as shelter space. They want to open the first 49-bed hotel sometime in December. For now, people like Sanders say they’re trying to stay hopeful. She said as long as her and her dogs are together, she’ll keep pushing through.

“We’re a family and I don’t know where I would be without these guys,” she said.

Find information about the city and county collaboration to end homelessness, here.

A database for affordable apartments in the area can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in crash in downtown Tucson
Sen. John McCain is discontinuing cancer treatment.
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Thornydale and Cortaro Monday, Oct. 25.
UPDATE: At least one sent to hospital following crash at Thoryndale and Cortaro

Latest News

Mark Lamb announces Phoenix drug bust
Pinal County deputies assist with large drug bust in Phoenix
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
Pima County offering all three types of COVID booster shots
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister