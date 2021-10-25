Tucson Police investigating serious injury crash involving motorcycle on River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near River and Campbell on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said drivers should avoid East River, from Campbell to Hacienda del Sol, as officers investigate.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local and late-breaking stories.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.