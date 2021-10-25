Advertise
Tucson Police investigating serious injury crash involving motorcycle on River Road

Tucson Police responded to a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near River and...
Tucson Police responded to a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near River and Campbell on Monday, Oct. 25.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near River and Campbell on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said drivers should avoid East River, from Campbell to Hacienda del Sol, as officers investigate.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local and late-breaking stories.

