Tucson police investigating shooting near Stone and University

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene that left one injured on Monday, Oct. 25.

Officers say they were called to the area of Stone Avenue and University Boulevard for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of 3 p.m., authorities say, no arrests have been made.

