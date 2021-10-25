Tucson police investigating shooting near Stone and University

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene that left one injured on Monday, Oct. 25.

Officers say they were called to the area of Stone Avenue and University Boulevard for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of 3 p.m., authorities say, no arrests have been made.

