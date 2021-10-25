Tucson vigil held for cinematographer killed in movie-set shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hearts are heavy in Tucson and all across the film industry after a shooting on a movie set in New Mexico took the life of a cinematographer. Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin fired what was considered a prop gun and locals came together to honor her work Sunday, Oct. 24.

“Here in Tucson, we have a history of filmmaking for the past 100 years. We owe a debt to her and all of those who work so hard on film sets,” said Elisa Cota-Francis, the president of Independent Film Arizona.

She said the death of 42-year-old, Halyna Hutchins has shaken the film industry which has a large footprint here in southern Arizona.

“We have this HBO series, “Duster,” filming here, a Belgian movie coming to town, a local filmmaker doing a full-length feature here,” she said.

With tear-filled eyes, Cota-Francis held a moment of silence for Hutchins who was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust” Thursday, Oct. 21.

“How could this have happened? How could this happen? One bullet and two people. It’s very tragic,” said Lori Franklin-Garcia, a script supervisor.

As a script supervisor, she knows the safety process that’s supposed to happen on set when dealing with a firearm.

“Gun on set. Everyone here it is. They open it up to check to see if anything is loaded. Please come up, anyone who wants to. They come look at the weapon,” she said.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik has witnessed the dangers that can come with filmmaking through his own brother who worked in the industry for decades.

He says his brother has irreparable cognitive damage from fog and smoke used while filming.

“Pete would love to be here tonight but right now he can’t speak complete sentences,” he said. “At this cadence he cannot understand complete sentences.”

He hopes this tragedy will bring light to what he calls negligence on set.

“The next time I’m speaking to a group like this we are talking about the economic benefits the film industry does bring to a region and we’re not talking about a fatality or a man who can’t speak anymore.”

A memorial scholarship has also been set up in Hutchinsons’ name through the American Film Institute. Learn more about the scholarship, here.

