Crews fight fire at assisted living facility in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley firefighters are at the scene of a fire that engulfed a building in an assisted living facility late Monday, Oct. 25.

Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said a fire broke out at the maintenance building of La Posada in Sahuarita.

Luckily, he said, the building was far enough away from the living spaces on the campus that it didn’t pose a threat to residents. However, he said, he expects the fire will result in a “big loss.”

As of 9 p.m., no injuries or deaths had been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

