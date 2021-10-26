Advertise
Family: Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry suffered serious head injury in bike crash

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sustained a serious head injury in a bicycle accident in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry recently released new details about his condition after a bicycle crash left him seriously injured on Saturday, Oct. 23.

His wife Maureen Huckelberry said he suffered a serious head injury and broke several ribs. She said he is “stable and making slow progress.”

“We want to thank everyone who has been sharing their well-wishes about Chuck and their hopes for his speedy recovery. The outpouring of concern, love and respect for him is overwhelming and has really helped our family in this difficult time,” she was quoted as saying in a news release.

Huckelberry, an avid biker and the namesake of the county’s bike and hiking loop, was hit by a vehicle in downtown Tucson on Saturday. His family said later that day he was in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to his family, he had been riding with friends and had done “everything right,” including wearing a helmet, gloves, a colorful jersey, no earphones and riding cautiously.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

