FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From the 90s yesterday to the 70s today! A cold front is sweeping across Arizona this morning bringing breezy to gusty winds, much cooler air and a slight chance for showers this morning. Valleys south and east of Tucson may reach freezing Wednesday morning for an hour or two. Temperatures begin to rebound by Friday to near 90 degrees!

TUESDAY: 10% morning rain chance. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

