Pinal County deputies assist with large drug bust in Phoenix

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a joint effort between the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, authorities seized hundreds of pounds of drugs on Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to an announcement from Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, deputies and agents served a search warrant at a home near Van Buren and 41st in Phoenix.

During the search, he said, authorities found 60,000 fentanyl pills, 142 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.5 pounds of cocaine in several storage containers.

Lamb also noted a rabbit’s foot was found in one of the containers.

“I don’t think it was good luck for these guys this time,” he said.

One person was taken into custody, but because the investigation is ongoing, deputies did not release the suspect’s name.

