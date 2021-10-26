Red Cross asking for blood, platelet donors to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13)- The American Red Cross is asking for donors to continue to make and keep appointments to help overcome “the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.”

The Red Cross said the supply is the lowest it has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.

You can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App , by going to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who donates from Nov. 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. The trip includes plane tickets for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

Cochise County

Douglas

Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Elks Lodge 0955 Douglas, 650 E. 10th St.

Nov. 10: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Douglas Fire Department, 1400 E 10th St,

Portal

Nov. 11: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Portal Rescue and Fire Station, 1216 W. Portal Road

Sierra Vista

Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Walgreens, 1950 E. Fry Blvd

Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sierra Vista Mall, 2200 El Mercado Loop

Nov. 1: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., LDS Sierra Vista Stake, 1000 Taylor Dr

Nov. 2 : 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr

Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5750 E, AZ-90 suite 180

Nov. 10: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sierra Vista Ace Hardware, 3756 E. Fry Blvd.

Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civil Air Patrol, 1760 Airport Ave

Nov. 13: 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Mountains Church, 1425 Yaqui St.

Willcox

Oct. 29: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Valley Telecom, 752 E. Maley St.

Graham County

Safford

Oct. 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., City of Safford, 405 W Discovery Park Blvd

Nov. 10: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Gila Valley Safford Community, Quality Inn & Suites, 420 E. US Highway 70

Thatcher

Nov. 4: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eastern Arizona College, 615 N Stadium Ave

Nov. 8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., VFW Post 10385, 3481 W 8th St

Greenlee County

Clifton

Nov. 9: 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Morenci Clifton Community ALPost28, American Legion Post 28, 51 Frisco Ave

Pima County

Green Valley

Oct. 26: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Green Valley Recreation, Inc., 7 South Abrego Drive

Oct. 27: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Continental Plaza, 210 W Continental Rd #213

Nov. 12: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church-High, 505 N La Canada Dr

Oro Valley

Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trader Joe’s on Oracle, 7912 N Oracle Rd

Sahuarita

Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd

Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sahuarita High School, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.

Tucson

Oct. 26: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Quail Ridge Estates, 15301 N. Oracle Rd

Oct. 27: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arizona Campus Rec, 1400 E 6th St,

Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Banner University Medical Center North Campus?, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oro Valley Country Club, 300 W Greenock Dr.

Oct. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., University of Arizona Communication Department, Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.

Oct. 30: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Safeway, 9050 E. Valencia Rd.

Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road

Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Junior League of Tucson Inc., 2099 E. River Road

Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Richard Elias-Mission Public Library, 3770 S Mission Rd

Nov. 2: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.

Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tucson Association of Realtors, 2445 N Tucson Blvd

Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Alicat Scientific, 7641 N. Business Park Drive

Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ARC Blood Donation Center-Foothills, 7354 N La Cholla Blvd

Nov. 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pima Medical Institute, 2121 N Craycroft Rd Building 1

Nov. 6: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road

Nov. 6: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Ward 4, 8123 E. Poinciana Dr.

Nov. 6: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Esperanza 7th Day Adventist Spanish Church, 6255 S 12th Avenue

Nov. 7: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd

Nov. 7: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo

Nov. 7: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rise Combat Sports, 7131 E Tanque Verde Road

Nov. 9: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Banner UMC-In Memory of Susan Kinkade, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue

Nov. 9: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., SONORAN SCIENCE ACADEMY GYM TUCSON, 2325 W Sunset Rd

Nov. 9: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sierra Morado Community, Community Center, 5825 S. Metropolitan Drive

Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ARC Blood Donation Center-Foothills, 7354 N La Cholla Blvd

Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., College of Engineering, 1127 E. James Rogers Way

Nov. 12: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Rd.

Nov. 13: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Mountain View Country Club, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., SaddleBrooke Community

Nov. 14: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saint Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N Campbell Avenue

Vail

Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Walgreens Colossal Cave Road, 13542 E Colossal Cave Rd

Santa Cruz County

Sonoita

Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Lady of the Angels, 22 Los Encinos Rd, POB 1272

Tubac

Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd

Yuma County

Yuma

Nov. 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Rock Church, 2555 E Gila Ridge Rd

Nov. 10: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station, 2029 South Arizona Ave

Nov. 11: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station, 2029 South Arizona Ave

