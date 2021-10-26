Red Cross asking for blood, platelet donors to come forward
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13)- The American Red Cross is asking for donors to continue to make and keep appointments to help overcome “the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.”
The Red Cross said the supply is the lowest it has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.
You can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by going to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Anyone who donates from Nov. 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. The trip includes plane tickets for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23
Cochise County
Douglas
- Oct. 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Elks Lodge 0955 Douglas, 650 E. 10th St.
- Nov. 10: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Douglas Fire Department, 1400 E 10th St,
Portal
- Nov. 11: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Portal Rescue and Fire Station, 1216 W. Portal Road
Sierra Vista
- Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Walgreens, 1950 E. Fry Blvd
- Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sierra Vista Mall, 2200 El Mercado Loop
- Nov. 1: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., LDS Sierra Vista Stake, 1000 Taylor Dr
- Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr
- Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5750 E, AZ-90 suite 180
- Nov. 10: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sierra Vista Ace Hardware, 3756 E. Fry Blvd.
- Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civil Air Patrol, 1760 Airport Ave
- Nov. 13: 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Mountains Church, 1425 Yaqui St.
Willcox
- Oct. 29: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Valley Telecom, 752 E. Maley St.
Graham County
Safford
- Oct. 26: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., City of Safford, 405 W Discovery Park Blvd
- Nov. 10: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Gila Valley Safford Community, Quality Inn & Suites, 420 E. US Highway 70
Thatcher
- Nov. 4: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eastern Arizona College, 615 N Stadium Ave
- Nov. 8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., VFW Post 10385, 3481 W 8th St
Greenlee County
Clifton
- Nov. 9: 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Morenci Clifton Community ALPost28, American Legion Post 28, 51 Frisco Ave
Pima County
Green Valley
- Oct. 26: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Green Valley Recreation, Inc., 7 South Abrego Drive
- Oct. 27: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friends in Deed High, 301 West Camino Casa Verde
- Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Continental Plaza, 210 W Continental Rd #213
- Nov. 12: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley Church-High, 505 N La Canada Dr
Oro Valley
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trader Joe’s on Oracle, 7912 N Oracle Rd
Sahuarita
- Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd
- Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sahuarita High School, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.
Tucson
- Oct. 26: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Quail Ridge Estates, 15301 N. Oracle Rd
- Oct. 27: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
- Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arizona Campus Rec, 1400 E 6th St,
- Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
- Oct. 28: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Banner University Medical Center North Campus?, 3838 N. Campbell Ave.
- Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oro Valley Country Club, 300 W Greenock Dr.
- Oct. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., University of Arizona Communication Department, Student Union, 1303 E. University Blvd.
- Oct. 30: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Safeway, 9050 E. Valencia Rd.
- Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road
- Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Junior League of Tucson Inc., 2099 E. River Road
- Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Richard Elias-Mission Public Library, 3770 S Mission Rd
- Nov. 2: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.
- Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tucson Association of Realtors, 2445 N Tucson Blvd
- Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Alicat Scientific, 7641 N. Business Park Drive
- Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ARC Blood Donation Center-Foothills, 7354 N La Cholla Blvd
- Nov. 5: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pima Medical Institute, 2121 N Craycroft Rd Building 1
- Nov. 6: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road
- Nov. 6: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Ward 4, 8123 E. Poinciana Dr.
- Nov. 6: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Esperanza 7th Day Adventist Spanish Church, 6255 S 12th Avenue
- Nov. 7: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd
- Nov. 7: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo
- Nov. 7: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rise Combat Sports, 7131 E Tanque Verde Road
- Nov. 9: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Banner UMC-In Memory of Susan Kinkade, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue
- Nov. 9: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., SONORAN SCIENCE ACADEMY GYM TUCSON, 2325 W Sunset Rd
- Nov. 9: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sierra Morado Community, Community Center, 5825 S. Metropolitan Drive
- Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., ARC Blood Donation Center-Foothills, 7354 N La Cholla Blvd
- Nov. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., College of Engineering, 1127 E. James Rogers Way
- Nov. 12: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Rd.
- Nov. 13: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Mountain View Country Club, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., SaddleBrooke Community
- Nov. 14: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saint Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N Campbell Avenue
Vail
- Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Walgreens Colossal Cave Road, 13542 E Colossal Cave Rd
Santa Cruz County
Sonoita
- Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Our Lady of the Angels, 22 Los Encinos Rd, POB 1272
Tubac
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd
Yuma County
Yuma
- Nov. 9: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Rock Church, 2555 E Gila Ridge Rd
- Nov. 10: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station, 2029 South Arizona Ave
- Nov. 11: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station, 2029 South Arizona Ave
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.