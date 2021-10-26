Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old man who was last seen at a Sierra Vista grocery store on Monday, Oct. 25.

Maurice Sinsley, who often goes by “Moe,” was last seen around 6 p.m. that day, leaving the Sierra Vista Walmart parking lot in a black Nissan Titan with a handicapped license plate with the number “AZ MDK75.”

As of 8:15 a.m. the next day, police say, he had not returned. Sierra Vista police checked hospitals and jails in the area, but were unable to find him.

Sinsley suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and has numerous medications that he takes daily. He also does not have his drivers’ license, credit cards, debit cards, cell phone or any money on him, but did have a three-month-old puppy with him.

Authorities described him as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Sinsley is urged to contact the Tombstone Marshal’s Office at 520-457-2244.

