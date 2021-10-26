Tucson police looking for missing 72-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in finding a 72-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Officers say Gilbert Estrella was last seen around 10 a.m., wearing a black pullover jacket, blue jeans under black shorts and black shoes.

He is described as standing at 5′8″ and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

