UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery

(WAVE 3 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and bomb technicians recently cleared the scene of a reported robbery on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Officers say they were called to the PNC Bank at 120 North Stone Avenue for a reported robbery. When they arrived, they said, they found a suspicious bag. They said later the item was not dangerous and no explosives were found

Stone Avenue, south of Pennington, was closed. Police say they are still investigating the robbery.

