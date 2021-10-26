UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and bomb technicians recently cleared the scene of a reported robbery on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Officers say they were called to the PNC Bank at 120 North Stone Avenue for a reported robbery. When they arrived, they said, they found a suspicious bag. They said later the item was not dangerous and no explosives were found

Stone Avenue, south of Pennington, was closed. Police say they are still investigating the robbery.

