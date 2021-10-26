Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Thornydale and Cortaro Monday, Oct. 25.
UPDATE: At least one sent to hospital after crash at Thornydale and Cortaro
Tucson police responded to a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near River and...
Tucson police investigate serious injury crash involving motorcycle on River Road

Latest News

FILE - This May 13, 2021, file photo shows syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
FDA vaccine advisers are meeting Tuesday to vote on emergency use authorization of Pfizer's...
Critical FDA vote for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
In addition to working at FatDuel, Parker Farris is enrolled in Arizona State's Sports Law and...
From Hawaii to Bogota to FanDuel, former pro player on unique journey
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition
Queen Elizabeth timeline