TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I think we haven’t even scratched the surface,” said Tim Roemer, Arizona’s Director of Homeland Security.

Roemer says there’s no way of knowing how bad a cyber security attack can and will be.

“Were starting to get a little bit of a taste of it,” said Roemer. “Cyber attacks are not virtual they’re not digital they’re physical problems.”

He says an attack like the one on the Colonial Pipeline last year is proof and part of the reason Arizona is working to get ahead of the problem.

“You can’t wait for a cyber 911 to happen before you proactively take steps that’s what the state of Arizona is doing,” said Roemer.

The state has created a cyber security command center.

“Its one location where we can co-locate with partners across different jurisdictions, said Roemer. “We can share information in real time.”

The goal of the center is simple, protect Arizonans.

“All we did is look at after the fact what other cities and states did after a major data breech and we said let’s do that now,” said Roemer.

Arizona has also mandated all 36,000 state employees to go through cyber security training.

“Your average person plays a role in cyber security not just in their personal life but in their professional lives,” said Roemer. “Not reusing passwords not clicking on links those are the easy steps you can take it can be the biggest steps in protecting yourself your organization your family or your personal identity.”

