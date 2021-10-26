Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

“We haven’t even scratched the surface”

Arizona’s Director of Homeland Security warns of Cybersecurity threats
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I think we haven’t even scratched the surface,” said Tim Roemer, Arizona’s Director of Homeland Security.

Roemer says there’s no way of knowing how bad a cyber security attack can and will be.

“Were starting to get a little bit of a taste of it,” said Roemer. “Cyber attacks are not virtual they’re not digital they’re physical problems.”

He says an attack like the one on the Colonial Pipeline last year is proof and part of the reason Arizona is working to get ahead of the problem.

“You can’t wait for a cyber 911 to happen before you proactively take steps that’s what the state of Arizona is doing,” said Roemer.

The state has created a cyber security command center.

“Its one location where we can co-locate with partners across different jurisdictions, said Roemer. “We can share information in real time.”

The goal of the center is simple, protect Arizonans.

“All we did is look at after the fact what other cities and states did after a major data breech and we said let’s do that now,” said Roemer.

Arizona has also mandated all 36,000 state employees to go through cyber security training.

“Your average person plays a role in cyber security not just in their personal life but in their professional lives,” said Roemer. “Not reusing passwords not clicking on links those are the easy steps you can take it can be the biggest steps in protecting yourself your organization your family or your personal identity.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in crash in downtown Tucson
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Thornydale and Cortaro Monday, Oct. 25.
UPDATE: At least one sent to hospital following crash at Thoryndale and Cortaro
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

Making roads safer for cyclists
After Huckelberry’s bike accident, talk about safer streets
La Posada fire 1
La Posada fire 1
Firefighters say the fire at the building is "fully involved." (Shelby Peters)
Crews fight fire at assisted living facility in Green Valley
Local pediatricians prepare for Pfizer vaccine rollout for five to eleven year-olds
Local pediatricians prepare for Pfizer vaccine rollout for five to eleven year-olds