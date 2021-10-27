Authorities seeking help in identifying victims of accused child sex traffickers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential sex trafficking victims who have been forced to work with two alleged perpetrators.

A 14-year-old has been identified and rescued in Tucson, and HSI agents suspect there are more victims.

The two alleged sex traffickers have been identified are 31-year-old Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander, who was arrested in Tucson, and 31-year-old Erica Lucia Navarro, who was arrested in El Paso, Texas. Both defendants appeared in federal court where they both face sex trafficking charges.

The investigation on Alexander and Navarro began in early October when HSI Tucson special agents responded to a 14-year-old girl who reported she had been trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Special agents later discovered the child had been exploited for the purposes of sexual exploitation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas between August and October.

According to court documents, the victim reported she was recruited on social media. HSI special agents say they are continuing to investigate the scope of these alleged sex traffickers and strongly suspect there are additional victims associated with Alexander and Navarro.

Anyone who may have had previous contact with Alexander and/or Navarro or thinks they may have information that may be relevant to the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, is asked to call (520) 229-5100.

HSI also encourages the public to report suspected sex trafficking or any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or by completing its online tip form .

