Disc golf tournament to raise money for Northwest Firefighters Charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Firefighters Charities will be hosting the first of a planned annual Turkey Toss Charity Disc Golf Tournament.

It will be held Nov. 14 at Oro Mae Harn Park in Marana.

This will be a one-day exclusive event with two rounds to raise money for the Local 3572 Northwest Firefighters Charities. They will then use the funds for their holiday toy drive and events.

This is a family-friendly event filled with food trucks, a bounce castle, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

There will be two tee times in the first round, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The second-round tee times are 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for group 2.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.