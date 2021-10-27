Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Disc golf tournament to raise money for Northwest Firefighters Charities

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Firefighters Charities will be hosting the first of a planned annual Turkey Toss Charity Disc Golf Tournament.

Register for the tournament

It will be held Nov. 14 at Oro Mae Harn Park in Marana.

This will be a one-day exclusive event with two rounds to raise money for the Local 3572 Northwest Firefighters Charities. They will then use the funds for their holiday toy drive and events.

This is a family-friendly event filled with food trucks, a bounce castle, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

There will be two tee times in the first round, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The second-round tee times are 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for group 2.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff shortages at Tucson Water
“We are watching employees walk out as I speak”
There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery
A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash near River and Campbell in Tucson on Monday,...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash on River Road in Tucson
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
2021 Turkey Toss: Charity Disc Golf Tournament
2021 Turkey Toss: Charity Disc Golf Tournament
Sun Link streetcar is experiencing record ridership after the fare is lifted during the...
Sun Link streetcar experiencing record ridership after fare lifted because of COVID-19 pandemic
Sun Link streetcar experiencing record ridership
Sun Link streetcar experiencing record ridership