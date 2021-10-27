Advertise
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix

Rosann Tercero, 36
Rosann Tercero, 36(Source: Federal Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Phoenix.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 36-year-old Rosann Tercero was discovered missing early Tuesday morning from the minimum-security satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix.

The prison is located near Interstate 17 south of Anthem.

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and are trying to find Tercero.

Federal authorities believe Tercero may try to leave Arizona and possibly is headed to New Mexico.

Tercero was serving a 117-month sentence for various drug offenses.

