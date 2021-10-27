FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cooler temperatures don’t last long!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The cold will stick around for another 24 hours with highs in the 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s for Thursday morning. After that, daytime highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Wind picks up again on Friday. We’ll see a weak system brush past southern AZ cooling our temps into the mid 80s for Halloween.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.