Former TUSD employee indicted on fraud charges

Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for Pueblo High's former bookstore, has been...
Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for Pueblo High's former bookstore, has been indicted on fraud and theft charges.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced the indictment of Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for the Tucson Unified School District’s Pueblo High School bookstore.

According to a news release, Ordonez has been indicted on two counts of theft and one felony violation of public ethics.

Ordonez was tasked to make change at school sporting events and in the bookstore. She also had the responsibility of receiving payments from Pueblo students, parents and donors for various school-related purposes.

In August of 2018, Ordonez allegedly stopped reporting for work and ended up resigning in September 2018 without returning the district’s funds or placing them into the bookstore safe.

This case was investigated by the Office of the Auditor General and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lindsay St. John.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

