Glendale police respond to call of runaway cow in neighborhood

After about an hour of chasing the cow, Glendale police officers managed to corner it into a...
After about an hour of chasing the cow, Glendale police officers managed to corner it into a cul-de-sac.(Glendale Police Department)
By Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a sight people see too often, but a couple of Glendale officers did when they responded to a “cow chase” over the weekend.

Glendale police got a call on Saturday morning, Oct. 23, of a cow on the loose in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road. Five officers showed up, trying to keep the cow in the neighborhood so it wouldn’t go into the busy street.

Body-cam video showed officers attempting to get close to the cow, but it quickly took off, wanting nothing to do with the officers. After about an hour of chasing the cow, officers managed to corner it into a cul-de-sac, where a citizen managed to lasso the cow and return it to its owners.

