Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Health Dept. encourages families to celebrate Halloween with COVID-19 protocols

The Pima County Health Department is encouraging everyone to socialize safely.
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is that time of the year where cute little witches, superheroes, and princesses come out to trick or treat.

The Pima County Health Department is encouraging everyone to socialize safely.

“This is an opportunity to interact with your community again and try to get to a place where there is social interaction

occurring, which is so important for social, emotional and mental health,” said Brian Eller, the Pima County Health Department COVID-Schools Liaison.

Eller has advice for parents and children who are trick or treating outside \.

“And you have a lot of physical space between you and other folks, maybe you don’t need to wear a mask.

But if you bring the festivities inside, Eller suggests a mask.

“If you are going to be indoors or gathering with a large amount of people, you definitely mask.”

Eller said, it is a good idea to mask up if you are wearing one as part of your costume.

“When we are wearing our Halloween mask with the mouth hole in the middle of it and the nasal holes to us to breathe properly whether it’s a spider man mask or whatever. Putting an extra layer like a cloth mask or surgical mask underneath, that just really helps.”

And if you are staying at home and giving out candy, Eller said, think creatively, like last year.

“I saw things like zip lines and really cool tubes,” he said.

The health department also stresses the importance of overall safety.

“If you have little ones, make sure you have good visibility on them, and they aren’t wandering around in traffic,” he said. “We really want to encourage drivers to obey the speed limits.”

And of course, watch out for the little ones to ensure a very safe Halloween.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex
A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash near River and Campbell in Tucson on Monday,...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash on River Road in Tucson
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Thornydale and Cortaro Monday, Oct. 25.
UPDATE: At least one sent to hospital after crash at Thornydale and Cortaro

Latest News

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sustained a serious head injury in a bicycle...
Family: Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry suffered serious head injury in bike crash
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
The American Red Cross is asking for blood and platelet donors to come forward during the...
Red Cross asking for blood, platelet donors to come forward
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona