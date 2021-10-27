Health Dept. encourages families to celebrate Halloween with COVID-19 protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is that time of the year where cute little witches, superheroes, and princesses come out to trick or treat.

The Pima County Health Department is encouraging everyone to socialize safely.

“This is an opportunity to interact with your community again and try to get to a place where there is social interaction

occurring, which is so important for social, emotional and mental health,” said Brian Eller, the Pima County Health Department COVID-Schools Liaison.

Eller has advice for parents and children who are trick or treating outside \.

“And you have a lot of physical space between you and other folks, maybe you don’t need to wear a mask.

But if you bring the festivities inside, Eller suggests a mask.

“If you are going to be indoors or gathering with a large amount of people, you definitely mask.”

Eller said, it is a good idea to mask up if you are wearing one as part of your costume.

“When we are wearing our Halloween mask with the mouth hole in the middle of it and the nasal holes to us to breathe properly whether it’s a spider man mask or whatever. Putting an extra layer like a cloth mask or surgical mask underneath, that just really helps.”

And if you are staying at home and giving out candy, Eller said, think creatively, like last year.

“I saw things like zip lines and really cool tubes,” he said.

The health department also stresses the importance of overall safety.

“If you have little ones, make sure you have good visibility on them, and they aren’t wandering around in traffic,” he said. “We really want to encourage drivers to obey the speed limits.”

And of course, watch out for the little ones to ensure a very safe Halloween.

