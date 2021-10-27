Homecoming returns to UArizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona’s Homecoming events will take place in person this year, after last year’s events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are set to begin on Oct. 31, and wrap up on Nov. 6 as Wildcat Football take on Cal.

This year’s theme is “Wildcats Together Again,” and will include new and old traditional events as well as a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020, who did not have an in-person graduation due to COVID-19.

Halloween Lighting of “A” Mountain Kicks Off Festivities

Homecoming kicks off with the traditional lighting of “A” Mountain on Oct. 31. Members of the Bobcats Senior Honorary student group will gather to direct the placing of flares around the rocky “A” atop Sentinel Peak, known as “A” Mountain, to celebrate the start of the festivities. A free community celebration of the lighting will take place at 5 p.m. at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Tailgating, Bonfire and Alumni Awards

The last two days of the Homecoming week will be especially filled with celebratory alumni events, as well as events open to the public.

Nov. 5 will begin with the announcement of a transformational gift to the College of Pharmacy at 10 a.m.

Later that day, class of 2020 graduates and family members who have registered will attend Commencement in front of Old Main at 4 p.m.

Bear Down Friday , Tucson’s community pep rally, will begin at the same time at Main Gate Square, located on East University Boulevard between North Euclid Avenue and North Park Avenue. The traditional bonfire and crowning of Homecoming royalty will take place immediately after, at 7:30 p.m., at Old Main Berger Memorial Fountain. The celebration will conclude with fireworks.

Dean, faculty, and student representatives from colleges will greet alumni at tents during the Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party. Colleges will also host breakfasts and other gatherings that give alumni opportunities to reconnect throughout the week. Additional Homecoming events include the class of 1970 and 1971 reunions and Alumni of the Year Awards celebration.

Other notable events throughout the week are listed below, and a full calendar of events is available on University of Arizona’s Homecoming website .

Featured Events

Lighting of “A” Mountain celebration at the MSA Annex, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Alumni of the Year Awards Ceremony reception, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

Alumni of the Year Awards Ceremony, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.

College of Pharmacy gift announcement, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Class of 2020 Commencement at Old Main, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Bear Down Friday at Main Gate Square, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Pep rally during Bear Down Friday at Main Gate Square, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

Bonfire and crowning of royalty at Old Main Fountain, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party on the University of Arizona Mall, Nov. 6 at 8 a.m.

Arizona Wildcats vs. California Golden Bears, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.

Livestreams of the lighting of “A” Mountain event, bonfire and Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party entertainment will be available on Arizona Alumni’s YouTube and other social media channels for those who wish to join remotely.

