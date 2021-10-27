Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Nor’easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the U.S. coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left 425,000 people without power in Massachusetts and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported the widespread power outages Wednesday morning as areas along the coast experienced wind gusts of 80-90 miles per hour (130-145 kilometers per hour). About 90,000 people lost power in Rhode Island, according to National Grid.

The National Weather Service in Boston reported that travel is not recommended early this morning in southeast Massachusetts because of the hurricane-force wind gusts, numerous downed trees and power outages. The highest wind gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on Martha’s Vineyard, it said. Winds are slowly diminishing throughout the day.

The body of a kayaker who went missing off Long Island was recovered near the Bronx after being spotted in the water by a helicopter search crew, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday. Laurence Broderick, 45, reportedly left Hempstead at about 9 p.m. Monday, a few hours before heavy rain started falling in the region, and was headed to Mamaroneck. He was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

In Connecticut, power lines came down on a school bus headed to Middletown High School on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. Six students were on the bus, which continued its route after emergency responders removed the power lines. About 15,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges due to wind gusts of 70 mph early Wednesday morning, then reopened them shortly after to most vehicles. School buses were still not permitted to cross. Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was suspended Wednesday. Dozens of schools canceled classes.

Power outages were scattered around Maine, where wind continued to whip on Wednesday morning. Central Maine Power said it was addressing about 17,000 outages. That was about 3% of total customers, the utility said. Downed tree branches and slick roads also caused traffic delays in parts of the state.

There were about 6,000 outages across New Hampshire but no major damage.

The storm was felt as far north as Nova Scotia, where rainfall and wind warnings were for southwestern parts of the province.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff shortages at Tucson Water
“We are watching employees walk out as I speak”
There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery
A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash near River and Campbell in Tucson on Monday,...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash on River Road in Tucson
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals