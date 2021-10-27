Advertise
Northwest Fire District responding to apartment fire on Orange Grove, Oracle

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Northwest Fire District is responding to an apartment fire on Orange Grove Road and Oracle Road.

According to officials, they are working the fire on the first floor unit.

There is no word on any injuries or evacuations.

People are advised to use caution while emergency vehicles are in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

