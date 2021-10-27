Advertise
Pima County offering take-home COVID tests

Tests will be available in the lobby of the Abrams Public Health Center.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is offering free, take-home BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests on Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to officials, the tests are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 South Country Club Road.

Each box has two antigen self-tests that deliver results in 15 minutes. The tests look for COVID-19 antigens, or small pieces of proteins, in a person’s respiratory tract.

The tests are not sufficient for international travel or other organizations that require PCT/NAAT tests, or nucleic acid amplification tests.

More information about free COVID testing from the county can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

