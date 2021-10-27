Advertise
Police investigate deadly shooting near Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell...
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell Road.(Source: Gray Image Bank | Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Tucson police say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell Road. Officers responding to a report of shots fired immediately found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ernesto Ortiz.

Details are extremely limited at this time and there are no suspects in custody. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Police say this was the 81st homicide in Tucson this year.

