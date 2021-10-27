Police investigate deadly shooting near Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Tucson police say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell Road. Officers responding to a report of shots fired immediately found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Ernesto Ortiz.

Details are extremely limited at this time and there are no suspects in custody. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Police say this was the 81st homicide in Tucson this year.

Police say this was the 81st homicide in Tucson this year.

