PREVIEW: Arizona Department of Corrections prepares to defend itself in court

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is headed to court next week.

On Monday, Nov. 1, ADOC will defend itself against allegations it failed to provide adequate health care to inmates.

This trial comes after years of failure by the ADCRR to meet inmate health care performance measures they agreed to in a settlement.

KOLD Investigative Reporter Shaley Sanders has been covering this story for years.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Shaley tells you why this case has dragged on so long and what’s at stake. You can catch Shaley’s report live at www.kold.com/live.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

