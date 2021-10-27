Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Prison officials: More than 80% of state inmates vaccinated

More than 80% of ADCRR inmates are vaccinated.
More than 80% of ADCRR inmates are vaccinated.(Source: Arizona Department of Corrections via Facebook)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry has fully vaccinated more than 80% of inmates against COVID-19. the department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to a news release, there are currently 12 positive COVID cases out of more than 35,000 inmates. And of the inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic started, more than 99% have recovered. The department is one of few in the nation that has mass tested the entire prison population twice.

“ADCRR takes care of its inmates,” Director David Shinn was quoted as saying. “This exceptional success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of many. Our corrections officers and professional staff made fighting COVID a top priority and these numbers show just how good they are at their jobs.”

For more information on ADCRR’s COVID-19 data. click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson Water employee said they are losing staff and it’s leading to a troubling shortage.
Tucson Water employee sounds alarm about staff shortage
There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery
A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash near River and Campbell in Tucson on Monday,...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash on River Road in Tucson
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson

Latest News

Tests will be available in the lobby of the Abrams Public Health Center.
Pima County offering take-home COVID tests
A Tucson Water employee said they are losing staff and it’s leading to a troubling shortage.
Tucson Water employee sounds alarm about staff shortage
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 6,299 new cases of COVID-19; 21,044 total deaths
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice