Prison officials: More than 80% of state inmates vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry has fully vaccinated more than 80% of inmates against COVID-19. the department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to a news release, there are currently 12 positive COVID cases out of more than 35,000 inmates. And of the inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic started, more than 99% have recovered. The department is one of few in the nation that has mass tested the entire prison population twice.

“ADCRR takes care of its inmates,” Director David Shinn was quoted as saying. “This exceptional success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of many. Our corrections officers and professional staff made fighting COVID a top priority and these numbers show just how good they are at their jobs.”

For more information on ADCRR’s COVID-19 data. click here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.