Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma

By Kailin Schumacher and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A fire destroyed a 16-year-old’s dream of owning the home her grandmother grew up in so she could take care of her.

“I wanted to save this house, I wanted to fix it up and I wanted to have a family here, like my grandma did,” Makayla Green told WBAY. “This was her way out of a drug-infested house, she was going to move in here once I got it fixed up.”

Green was supposed to sign the final paperwork to own the house Tuesday, but a fire burned Green’s plans to the ground Monday night.

Manitowoc Police believe it started inside a detached building on the property of a vacant home and then spread to the vacant home, in addition to other occupied residences in the area.

Police are investigating the case as suspected arson.

“For weeks, she’s been working on the house, so it’s just really disheartening to know that someone had done this intentionally,” said neighbor Jill Scharenbroch.

Although the house has technically been empty for a few years, Green says it has always been full of memories.

“It’s not an abandoned house, it means something to somebody, and a lot of somebodies,” Green said. “We used to play back here all the time, and my grandma would play with us.”

With all the damage done, Green is left heartbroken.

“If you were mad at me getting the house, we could have talked it out, we could have worked something out. Why would you do something like this?” Green asked. “Just to fix it, it would take about as much as the house is worth.”

Police say they are offering a reward of up to $1,000, including $500 from Green, for any information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the incident.

No one has been arrested for the incident as of this time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were no injuries from the fire at La Posada late Monday, Oct. 25. (Shelby Peters)
Several crews battle blaze at retirement community in Tucson area
UPDATE: No explosives found after reported downtown bank robbery
A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash near River and Campbell in Tucson on Monday,...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following crash on River Road in Tucson
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry was seriously injured in an bicycle crash in...
Family of Chuck Huckelberry releases statement following serious bicycle crash in downtown Tucson
Police say Shawn Douglas Conner, 26, told them he left his baby alone while bathing her in a...
Phoenix dad who admitted leaving infant alone during bath facing murder, child abuse charges

Latest News

If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
When James Smith sat down in his chair one month ago, barbershop owner Greg Picinic realized...
Humorous haircut helps Florida man prepare for brain surgery
Sun Link streetcar is experiencing record ridership after the fare is lifted during the...
Sun Link streetcar experiencing record ridership after fare lifted because of COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Democrats unveil billionaires’ tax as Biden plan takes shape