TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“We are watching employees walk out as I speak in the water quality and operations division,” said a Tucson Water employee.

The worker who wished to remain anonymous is sounding an alarming about a staffing shortage.

“Were pulling people from other areas and other departments to help specifically cover the operations division which is overseeing the water quality and drinking water parameters,” said the worker.

The employee has worked for the city for over a decade and told us in the last week, three people have left because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“We cant focus on our jobs knowing we may not have to and feeling dispensable to our employer that we’ve dedicated our lives to,” said the worker. “In my opinion it could come to a head where we cant provide the level of service we were before the mandates.”

While the the worker says they’re fearful for the future, they wants to reassure Tucsonans that the drinking water is safe. And they will do everything in their power to make sure it stays that way.

“I drink Tucson water and I care about the quality of it,” said the employee.

We reached out to the city of Tucson about the staff shortage impacting clean drinking water they say “Tucson water is prepared to continue delivering safe secure clean drinking water. The utility has plans, procedures practices and redundancies in place to ensure continuity of operations in the face of reduced staffing and other emergency scenarios.”

