ADOT announces completion of I-10, Ruthrauff interchange project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that all ramps and frontage roads linking the Interstate 10 to Ruthrauff Road and El Camino del Cerro are now fully open to traffic.

According to ADOT, this interchange reconstruction project will provide more traffic lanes to reduce delays while also improve safety.

ADOT began the $129 million project in January 2020.

Here are some of the project’s major improvements:

Widening I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction

Switching the interchange configuration with new bridges that carry Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro over I-10 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, which eliminates an at-grade crossing and frequent delays

Widening Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro at I-10. The new structure features two lanes in each direction for Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro and a pair of dual left-turn bays.

Constructing an underpass to carry Davis Avenue/Highway Drive under Ruthrauff Road, with traffic using local roads and the newly-constructed Maryvale Avenue and Chester Way to connect with Ruthrauff Road.

