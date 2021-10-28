Arizona Arts Live working to bring joy, inspiration to UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is working on ways to create joy and inspiration on campus and all across Tucson.

Arizona Arts Live kicked off the school year by installing red swings for Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0. The program brings live performances and exhibits from around the world to southern Arizona.

Chad Herzog, Executive Director of Arizona Arts Live, said the swings have been a success, but they will be removed Nov. 7 and hopefully replaced with another exhibit by the end of the year.

Herzog said Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 was intended to make students stop and appreciate the little things around them after not being on campus due to COVID-19. The three-dimensional red frames with swings also act as a place where people can socialize and relax, according to Arizona Arts Live.

“For much of us, this is a time we look at almost two years of students we were welcoming ... to campus for the very first time. Then our third- and fourth-year students, we were welcoming them home,” Herzog said. “Looking at this installation here you can see they are based on the Mercados of South America, so they look like small homes.”

The swings initially premiered in Montreal, were brought to Boston, then to the U of A campus.

Arizona Arts Live’s next performance for the community of Tucson will be from the UA School of Dance. Tamara Dyke Compton, Interim Artistic Director for UA Dance, said the performances will be some of their first in-person shows in two years because of the pandemic.

“To be able to feel art again, you do feel art on film but there’s something about being in the audience and being touched by the artists on stage. I hope people get to come out and feel that,” Dyke Compton said.

Dyke Compton said the performances are Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 16-21.

UA Dance will be honoring veterans on campus and will have guest choreographer Autumn Eckman’s piece, “Gold Jackets,” which pays tribute to brotherhood. Other pieces: a pointe pa de deux choreographed by assistant professor Christopher Compton, a fusion of tap, jazz and lyrical choreographed by professor Michael Williams, and Dyke Compton’s piece, False Front, which is a tribute to those lost at war.

“One performance will honor our past director of school of dance and another one that is a private performance for just the veterans on campus and we have a reception,” Dyke Compton said. “That will be special for our dancers to see what they can do for the community.”

Arizona Arts Live is bringing “A Thousand Thoughts” to Tucson on Nov. 11. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green, in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning writer and editor Joe Bini, takes the stage with the legendary classical-music group Kronos Quartet.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

