Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A Lake Havasu City family has come forward to claim their winnings after hitting the jackpot on last weekend’s $108 Mega Millions jackpot.

The Arizona Lottery announced that the three family members have chosen to take the lump-sum amount, $75.2 million before taxes, instead of choosing payouts that would have been spread over 29 years. It’s the state’s second-ever Mega Millions jackpot.

Lottery officials shared only a peek of the trio standing behind the giant jackpot check because the family is staying anonymous, as allowed by state law. However, officials say it is a man, his wife, and her brother.

In a news release, the family says they play $60 every single week. They chose quick pick and one of the men checked the winning numbers using the Arizona Lottery app when he discovered he won. “I was jumping up and down and screaming,” said the unidentified man.

The family says they don’t have any big plans for the money at this time. Instead, they’ll be buying a motorhome. A motorhome that will be “a bit nicer” and that they’ll get it sooner. The woman says that when the time is right, they’ll say goodbye to their jobs and “see the country.”

As for now, the couple plans to pay off their mortgage and buy a new truck. They’re also planning to help their kids and take a cruise. While the brother says that he’ll like to visit the Maldives, he says the long trip is “daunting.”

What is something that they’ll definitely keep doing? Keep playing the lottery. They even joked if they’ll have to go through the entire process all over again if they win next week’s jackpot.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.