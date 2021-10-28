Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: sweet like candy weather for Halloween!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-normal temperatures prevail Thursday. As a ridge of high pressure builds overhead, daytime highs will warm above average for Friday. Slightly cooler air moves in to round out October and start November. Halloween brings partly cloudy skies, high of 84 degrees. Temps cool to the upper 70s by sunset to start trick-or-treating then upper 60s when wrapping up.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

