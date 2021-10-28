Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The lawyer for Rich Rodriguez confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 28, that a harassment suit against the former University of Arizona football coach and the university has been dismissed.

Bennett H. Speyer told KOLD News 13 on Thursday, Oct. 28, that the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Speyer also released the following statement:

“This brings closure to a 4-year saga, affirming what we have maintained from the beginning – that the plaintiff fabricated claims of harassment in an attempt to exact a large financial settlement. The scheme failed. She did not receive a single cent from my client or UA. Unfortunately, Coach Rodriguez paid a steep reputational price as the subject of publicized false allegations. As an added cost, his wife, Rita, and their children, as well as former UA staff members and players, were unnecessarily harmed.”

The university fired Rodriguez in January 2018, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general’s office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. He was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona.

READ MORE: Ex-coach Rich Rod claims extortion by former assistant | UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations | Explosive allegations in complaint against ex-UA coach Rich Rodriguez | Amended claim filed against former UA coach Rich Rodriguez | Daughter of former UA coach questions accuser’s motives

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.