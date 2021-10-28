‘Luz de Vida’ first annual benefit concert to be held Nov. 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first annual ‘Luz de Vida II’ benefit concert will be included in this year’s All Souls Procession Weekend.

The concert will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the MSA Annex and will feature local artists XIXA, Soda Sun, and Hannah Yeun.

All proceeds from the event will go to support trauma survivors in the Tucson community.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here . They will also be available at the door.

This event is presented by Homicide Survivors, Inc. , JFCS of Southern Arizona, and the organizers of the All Souls Procession.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.