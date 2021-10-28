Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Male hospital executive wins $10M in discrimination lawsuit after being replaced by women

By Brad Dickerson and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina won a $10 million payout after claiming he was fired and replaced with two women.

According to WBTV, David Duvall’s attorneys filed the lawsuit in 2019.

Court documents show he was fired from Novant Health on July 30, 2018. He had served as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Duvall claimed he and other “white male leaders were dismissed from employment without warning and replaced by women and/or minorities,” court documents state.

He claimed in the suit that his firing was part of a push for diversity, stemming from a 2015 commitment Novant Health signed onto, along with other health systems nationwide, to address health care inequities.

Duvall said he was terminated six days before his fifth work anniversary, avoiding a claim for 18 months’ severance promised him when he was hired.

A federal jury ruled in Duvall’s favor Tuesday. He was awarded $10 million in punitive damages.

On the verdict form, the panel checked “yes” to the question, “Has Plaintiff David Duvall proven that his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male) was a motivating factor in Novant Health’s decision to terminate him?”

For the second question, which asked, “Has Novant Health proven that it would have made the same decision to terminate David Duvall regardless of his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male)?” the jury checked “No,” according to the verdict form.

A spokesperson for Novant Health released the following statement in response to the verdict:

We are extremely disappointed with the verdict as we believe it is not supported by the evidence presented at trial, which includes our reason for Mr. Duvall’s termination. We will pursue all legal options, including appeal, over the next several weeks and months.

Novant Health is one of thousands of organizations to put in place robust diversity and inclusion programs, which we believe can co-exist alongside strong non-discriminatory policies that extend to all races and genders, including white men. It’s important for all current and future team members to know that this verdict will not change Novant Health’s steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity for all.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson Water employee said they are losing staff and it’s leading to a troubling shortage.
Tucson Water employee sounds alarm about staff shortage
Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for Pueblo High's former bookstore, has been...
Former TUSD employee indicted on fraud charges
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander and Erica Lucia Navarro were arrested last week on sex trafficking...
Authorities seeking help in identifying victims of accused child sex traffickers
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell...
Police investigate deadly shooting near Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue

Latest News

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
US Supreme Court lifts stays; Oklahoma to execute man
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’
A Queen Creek family is offering a $10,000 reward for Howie, their missing hairless Sphynx cat.
Queen Creek family offers $10K reward for missing rare Sphynx cat
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta