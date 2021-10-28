Advertise
Memorial services announced for late Arizona AG Grant Woods

Grant Woods
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods died Saturday, Oct. 23.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Memorial services have been announced for the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, who passed away over the weekend.

In a news release, it was announced that Woods’ celebration of life will be held at the All Saints Episcopal Church, near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road, on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.

“The outpouring of love and help for our family after Grant’s shocking passing has been extraordinary. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. My children and I are forever grateful for the kindness and love we have been graced with by so many friends. I’m still in shock. I can’t see the bottom of my grief, but I am comforted by the beautiful things I read that people say about Grant,” said his wife, Marlene Galan Woods. “He was loved by so many. And in the past few days I’ve been fortunate to tell a few of his close friends how much he loved them. Grant was bigger than life. He loved with enormous passion. He loved Arizona, he loved this country, his friends and most of all his family. We will honor this uniquely gorgeous man in a way he deserves.”

Charles Barkley and Cindy McCain are expected to be part of the eulogy.

Woods’ family has requested that instead of flowers, donations should be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Donations in his honor can be made here.

Woods, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 23. His cause of death hasn’t been released. He left behind his wife, six children, and a large extended family.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

