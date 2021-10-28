Advertise
PREVIEW: One-on-one with Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Adia Barnes

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona head basketball coach Adia Barnes is already one of the most successful, respected and beloved coaches in Wildcats history.

While the team’s Cinderella run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament didn’t have a fairy tale ending, Barnes and her team made a statement.

KOLD’s Bailey O’Carroll sat down with Barnes in an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk about her insane schedule, being a mom and life at home.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Bailey shares the first of a two-part series about Barnes, a former UA standout. The second part of the series will run at 10 p.m. Friday.

You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live

