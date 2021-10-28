Queen Creek family offers $10K reward for missing rare Sphynx cat

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A family in Queen Creek is offering a big reward to anyone who returns their cat, a rare breed, whose been missing for more than two weeks. Kelly and Jeremy Whitaker said they’ve had Howie, their Sphynx cat, for about six years. On Oct. 16, somebody accidentally left the door open and Howie got out on his own near Hunt Highway and Power Road and never came back, Kelly said. “It’s just like we’re missing something huge in his family,” said Kelly.

Family members said they searched for four days and still couldn’t find Howie. “We scoured and scoured and I mean for good and bad to find good or bad and there was just nothing at all,” said Kelly. Kelly said somebody texted her saying they saw a hairless cat getting scooped up on Oct. 22 by two people but she hasn’t heard anything else about any other sightings of Howie.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return, no questions asked, Kelly said. Howie is a Sphynx cat, or a hairless cat. They’re pretty expensive since they’re purebred and rare. But the reward is more than how much someone would buy a Sphynx kitten for, which is between $1,500 and $6,000. If anyone sees or has the cat, they are asked to text or call 480-225-9174.

