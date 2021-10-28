Advertise
Sierra Vista woman faces drug dealing charges

Zimmerman faces numerous drug-related charges.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police arrested arrested a woman on Wednesday, Oct. 20 after, they say, she sold narcotics in the area.

Authorities say they got information that Jessica Zimmerman, 34, was selling methamphetamine. When officers searched her home, located in the 600 block of Busby Drive, they reportedly found more than 42 grams of meth, a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

Zimmerman faces charges of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misconduct involving a weapon.

She was booked into the Cochise County Jail without bond.

