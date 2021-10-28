Advertise
“That was the only way I could get out of this house”: van thief leaves terminal cancer patient without transportation

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson veteran with terminal cancer is now without transportation in his final days. The thief stole more than a handicap van from a fenced-in yard on the Southside. They took a man’s quality of life right as he was trying to make the most of it.

“I feel totally violated,” said Paula Carter.

Wednesday morning, John and Paula Carter’s daily routine skidded to an abrupt halt.

“[John] had a VA appointment and came in the house and he said, ‘Where’s the van?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s out in the front yard.’ He said, ‘No it’s not.’ So, I got out of bed and I came running out here and sure enough, it was gone!” exclaimed Paula. “Then my son said, ‘I noticed it was gone when I got home.’ He got home at about 7:30 last night. I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you say something?’ And he said, ‘I just assumed it was down at Jack Furrier.’ It’s been spending a lot of time there because we had some work done on it.”

This is the van that was stolen from their yard on 6th Avenue near Irvington Road. It’s a tan 2002 Chrysler Voyager bearing the license plate WCLBH19. Paula says it has distinctive markings, such as a crease on the passenger side, a Harley-Davidson wing emblem on the back window, a silver rose emblem on the right bumper and a Vietnam veteran sticker on the driver’s side.

Van stolen from fenced-in yard on Tucson's Southside
Van stolen from fenced-in yard on Tucson's Southside(Paula Carter)

“That was the only way I could get out of this house was in that van,” said John. “I had a special wheelchair that the VA had built for me and it’s gone. What can I say, I’m a prisoner in my own house.”

John is battling stage four cancer.

“He is literally dying as we speak,” said Paula. “It just breaks my heart that somebody would have the audacity to come into my yard and steal our handicap van.”

They need it for doctor appointments and family visits. John also liked to go on long drives.

Paula estimates the van was stolen on Tuesday between 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while they were home.

“I don’t know whether I shut the gate or left the gate open, I honestly don’t remember,” said Paula. “I’m shocked this happened inside my yard! We have lived in this house since 1985 and we have never had anything like this happen.”

The Carter’s just want it back, saying they won’t press charges if it’s returned.

“I would hope that somebody would do the right thing and return my van to me,” said John. “Please.”

If you see the van, you’re urged to call 88-CRIME. A report has been filed with the Tucson Police Department.

