Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a missing, vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to TPD, 63-year-old Louise Waldron was last seen around 4 p.m. She is described as standing at 5′4″ and weighing 100 pounds.

Waldron was last seen wearing a burgundy knit shirt, dark jeans, gray shoes and glasses.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

