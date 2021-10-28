Advertise
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown

Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a missing, vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to TPD, 63-year-old Louise Waldron was last seen around 4 p.m. She is described as standing at 5′4″ and weighing 100 pounds.

Waldron was last seen wearing a burgundy knit shirt, dark jeans, gray shoes and glasses.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

