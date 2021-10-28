Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson Water employee said they are losing staff and it’s leading to a troubling shortage.
Tucson Water employee sounds alarm about staff shortage
Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for Pueblo High's former bookstore, has been...
Former TUSD employee indicted on fraud charges
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander and Erica Lucia Navarro were arrested last week on sex trafficking...
Authorities seeking help in identifying victims of accused child sex traffickers
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the 200 block of W. Fort Lowell...
Police investigate deadly shooting near Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue

Latest News

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun